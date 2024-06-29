Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $290.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.65 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.