Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $220.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

