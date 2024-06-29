Norway Savings Bank Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.