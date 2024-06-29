Norway Savings Bank Purchases 665 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

