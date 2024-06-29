Norway Savings Bank Purchases 84 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $6,807,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

