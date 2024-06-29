Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

