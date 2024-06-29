Norway Savings Bank Sells 20,368 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,910,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.