Norway Savings Bank Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

