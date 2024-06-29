Norway Savings Bank Sells 297 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $182.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

