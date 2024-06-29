Norway Savings Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

