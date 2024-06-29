Norwood Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

