Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 380 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 380 ($4.82) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 288.90 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278.17 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 478.51.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($126,844.09). Insiders purchased 27,445 shares of company stock worth $10,044,278 over the last 90 days. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

