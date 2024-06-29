Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 83,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,901.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 111,555 shares of company stock worth $1,642,355 in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.