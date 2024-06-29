Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

