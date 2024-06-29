Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $3.59 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.08%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

