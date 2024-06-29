PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 337.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 51.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $10,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

