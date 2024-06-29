PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $58.17. Approximately 3,953,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,865,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

