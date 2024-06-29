Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

See Also

