Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $1,010,634. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.