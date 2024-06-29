PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,791 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $130,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.0% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.