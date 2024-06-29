Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,070,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 75,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

