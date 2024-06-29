Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 6,980,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,797,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

