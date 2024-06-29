Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 932,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $141.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

