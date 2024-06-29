Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.