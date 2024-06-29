Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,279,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,170,000 after buying an additional 1,537,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
