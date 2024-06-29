PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,296 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

