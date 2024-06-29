Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFG opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

