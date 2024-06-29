Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.33

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 5869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,293,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after buying an additional 1,126,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 865,312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.