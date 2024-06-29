Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

