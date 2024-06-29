QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.91 and last traded at $195.97. Approximately 2,680,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average of $169.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

