R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 6.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

