Raymond James Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $11,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 199.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 150,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

