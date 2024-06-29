REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.35

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 8743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 562,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

