Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,373 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.