Roth Mkm Lowers American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Price Target to $3.25

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

American Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $0.56 on Friday. American Lithium has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 891,959 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

