S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $186.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

