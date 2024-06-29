Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SGLDF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.