Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SGLDF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.