Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

