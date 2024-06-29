Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.4 %
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
