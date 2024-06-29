Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$199,376.00. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.