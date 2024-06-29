Sawyer & Company Inc Has $42,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

GIS stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

