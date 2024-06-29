Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 18 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $915.54. The company has a market capitalization of $860.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $814.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.