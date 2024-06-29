SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

SBAC opened at $196.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $270,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 133.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

