Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.31% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SCHJ stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

