Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) Insider Buys A$12,750.00 in Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).
Scorpion Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.
Scorpion Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpion Minerals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.