Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 409.1%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.0 %

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Articles

