Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Decreases By 88.7%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

