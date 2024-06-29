Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 700.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.