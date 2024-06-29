Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Increases By 2,746.4%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

