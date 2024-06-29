Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Increases By 2,746.4%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Beneficient Company Profile
