Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Expands By 608.3%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $15.61 on Friday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

