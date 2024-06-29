Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 587.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FTMDF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

