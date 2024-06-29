Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 587.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS FTMDF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
